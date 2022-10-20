20 Oct
Stakeholders from across the veterinary sector met at Brockholes Nature Reserve near Preston last month for the first Veterinary Green Discussion Forum.
Organisers of the first Veterinary Green Discussion Forum believe the initiative can deliver “real positive results” for the sustainability of the sector.
Hosted by Anthony Chadwick, the chief executive of The Webinar Vet, the inaugural forum was held at Brockholes Nature Reserve near Preston from 22 to 23 September and was attended by representatives from the RCVS, veterinary associations, practices, vet businesses and other affiliated organisations.
The aim was to connect key players in the industry to raise awareness and drive change in areas such as climate, resource use and biodiversity.
During two days of talks, workshops and group discussions involving the BVA, RCVS, Vet Sustain and veterinary businesses – as well as representatives from corporate groups and pharmaceutical companies – the forum heard what is being done and what needs to be done in the sector to improve sustainability.
Mr Chadwick said: “I was very pleased with how the green forum was received by the delegates. Being in such a beautiful location raised everybody’s spirits and seeing a kingfisher sitting on a rock by the side of the River Ribble on the first day was a highlight for me, even before the conference started proper.
“I wanted this first green forum to be a time to connect with other people passionate about the environment within the industry and to establish our baseline, so that we can move forward purposefully to 2030.
“Listening was a key part of this first year for me. In future years, the forum needs to be seen to be delivering real positive results for the planet.”
Delegates heard from the BVA about its ongoing sustainability commitments and initiatives, while Sue Paterson from the RCVS discussed college plans to embed more sustainability objectives into the core standards of its Practice Standards Scheme.
Also speaking at the forum were representatives from Vet Sustain, a nonprofit community interest company set up in March 2021 to promote sustainability across the veterinary sector.
Gudrun Ravetz, chair of Vet Sustain, said: “We were delighted to be a part of the first Veterinary Green Discussion Forum, having the opportunity to hear and learn about sustainability initiatives in the profession, and to update on Vet Sustain’s current work.
“We are continuing to work in partnership with other veterinary associations to develop our suite of supporting tools and resources. This year, to add to the popular Greener Veterinary Practice Checklist, we launched – with Vet Salus – our online course, ‘A Veterinary Approach to Sustainable Food and Farming’.
“Next month, with the BVA, BVNA, BSAVA and SPVS, we are excited to be launching our landmark practice carbon calculator, which will be the first of its kind for the veterinary profession.”