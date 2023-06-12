12 Jun
Leaders of a data collection scheme on antibiotic usage say vets have a “vital” role in building on recent progress as they hope to double the number of datasets held this year alone.
A Government official has hailed the impact of data collection systems in reducing veterinary antibiotic use, but warned further progress was still needed in key sectors.
The call came as leaders of the Medicine Hub scheme, managed by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), revealed they aim to double the number of datasets it holds this year alone.
They believe the scheme will become increasingly crucial as more buyers and suppliers demand greater levels of information.
Fraser Broadfoot, the VMD’s head of antimicrobial use surveillance and stewardship, has urged vets and farmers to work together – through the hub – to build on the progress made in recent years.
The UK has one of the lowest levels of veterinary antibiotic usage in Europe, with sales down 55% since 2014.
Dr Broadfoot said: “It is because of our antibiotic data collection systems – which collect data on a voluntary basis (with more than 90% coverage) from the pig, meat poultry, laying hen, trout salmon and game bird sectors – that we can detect fluctuations and trends in antibiotic use data.
“Medicine Hub can now bring this data together for the ruminant sector and that is why adoption is so important.”
Although mandatory data collection is required in some European countries, the UK has no similar compulsion.
Proposals for the revision of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations, which were consulted on earlier this year, did not include mandatory requirements, although officials said information could be compulsorily sought in the future if it was felt a need existed.
About 3,000 datasets are held on the Medicine Hub and officials aim to double that figure this year, largely through a substantial expansion of input from the sheep sector.
Sheep vet Fiona Lovatt, who sits on the hub’s governance and ownership group, said: “Producers in the UK adhere to some of the most rigorous and robust production standards around, and work hard to achieve high levels of health and welfare alongside responsible antibiotic use – something the industry is rightly proud of.
“With improved measurement, we can help farmers manage their stock as effectively and efficiently as possible, while demonstrating the sector’s responsible approach to antibiotic use to retailers, consumers, processors and within export trade negotiations.”
One area where it is hoped hub take-up will be increased is through the roll-out of funded Animal Health and Welfare Pathway visits, which were launched earlier this year.
The scheme allows farmers to access funding for an annual visit from their vet for disease testing or broader welfare and medicine usage advice.
Dr Broadfoot said the visit programme provided a “great opportunity” for vets to encourage hub registration among farmers and to work with them to develop specific animal health plans for their operations.
Governance and ownership group chairperson Gwyn Jones said: “As interest grows within the retailer, processor and assurance sectors, it is predictable that an increasing number will require, or recommend, that their suppliers gather and upload data to Medicine Hub.
“A lot of the time, this will involve the farmer’s vet either setting up the account and uploading data, or just uploading data to an account the farmer has set up.”
Mr Jones said vets’ role on the issue was “vital”, but cautioned that communication will be critical in persuading farmers to sign up.
He added: “We understand some farmers have been surprised to receive an email saying their business has been registered and failed to accept the request.”