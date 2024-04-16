16 Apr 2024
For those working in the veterinary profession, compassion for animals, nature and the natural world is part of most people’s DNA.
But our wonderful, unique planet and the people and creatures within it are facing unprecedented danger: changing weather patterns leading to wildfires, floods, loss of biodiversity, damage to oceans and more. We need to get to Net Zero as soon as possible; where the amount of greenhouse gas in the atmosphere does not increase.
Then there’s pollution, on an unimaginable scale, from landfills, run-off and plastics, including microplastics (now found in the deepest point in the ocean, to Mount Everest). We have to tackle wider environmental degradation too, with the utmost urgency.
But there are easily achievable steps we can all take. Indeed, the UN stresses there’s still time to create a thriving, sustainable future – and that it’s not just about governments and big business making changes. It says if we all unite with small actions and positive environmental choices we really can make a significant difference.
Good work is already being undertaken by veterinary professionals in areas such as anaesthetic gases, disposables, the responsible use of medicines and more, but often, the more humdrum areas can yield great wins too.
One example is “vampire energy”. It’s consumed, unseen, by thermostats, dashboards, adaptors and so on (including smart products) that are all on, 24/7. All suck low levels of electricity, even on standby. Studies show that they can account for 9-16% of electricity consumed.
A neat trick is to appoint a team of “Nighthawks” to hunt down everything that’s buzzing, whirring or flickering after hours, log it and check everything that’s not essential is turned off.
Making small adjustments like these can work especially well when colleagues get together. It’s all about marginal gains, where many little things do add up.
Cognitive and behavioural psychologist Dr Claire Gregory helped develop the sustainability e-learning programme 100 Ways in 100 Days.
She explained: “Social accountability can play a large role in habit formation and behaviour change. If everyone around you is making more environmentally friendly choices, it becomes easier for you to do so as well. This can lead to changing a company’s culture in general, to be more eco-friendly, by just having everyone make small changes.”
Another case in point is uneaten and discarded food. If global food waste were a country, it would be third largest greenhouse gas emitter after China and the US. But there are plenty of delicious hacks (many suggested in 100 Ways) to use up the groceries that most commonly get thrown away. The top three offenders are bagged salad, bread and bananas: all regulars in staff eating areas.
Alternatively, colleagues can be encouraged to recycle their plant-based kitchen waste, even paper and cardboard, on a wildlife-friendly workplace compost heap. Construct them from [free] unwanted pallets.
Dr Gregory added: “Behaviour change models show that making small changes like these is easier to maintain and become part of everyday habits”.
“It’s reassuring to know that doing little bits consistently is better for habit formation than trying to be perfect; perfectionism can lead to burnout and overwhelm.”
There are so many other ways to go green. For instance…
Plastic pens are another culprit. It’s said 1.6 billion of them end up in landfills every year in the States alone. They’re not easily recycled, but are omnipresent, in every practice, but can be replaced by stylish, far more sustainable pencils.
Ditching old desks? Chucking out chairs? Tech going to the tip? There are now legions of ways of diverting unwanted items from landfills via apps and charities that find new homes. One person’s trash is someone else’s treasure.
Choosing sustainable workwear is another great eco option. The apparel and fashion industry has a shocking track record: it is responsible for 8-10% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions and is one of the worst polluters.
Saving money is a fantastic by-product of being sustainable, for both employers and employees. In fact, research from a recent 100 Ways programme showed one company saved £700 a year by switching from pens to pencils – and over four in five participants felt they’d personally saved up to £10 per week while more than one in six said “up to £25 a week”.
Getting everyone involved around the green agenda has proven to improve employee engagement and workplace culture. That’s good news all around. Management consultancy McKinsey states that people who report having a positive employee experience have 16 times the engagement level of those with a negative experience – and are eight times more likely to want to stay at a company.
100 Ways in 100 Days is an employee programme that helps colleagues work, live and think more sustainably, and fast. 100 Ways Express, a new, condensed version, for individuals, has also just been launched.
Get everyone on board (from senior leadership to junior newbies). Everyone doing things together normalises behaviour; making sustainability second nature, like putting on a seat belt (though it’s helpful to have a few “green champions” too, including those from senior roles, to help steer the ship and maintain momentum).
Make it interesting, colourful, memorable and fun.
If people think it’s quick, easy and achievable in their daily lives, they’ll do it.
Remember: saving the planet often goes hand in hand with saving money. That’s as relevant for individuals as it is for the practice.
As our psychologist, Dr Claire Gregory, says: “Everyone changing their climate habits can have a bigger impact than a minority making small changes (though big changes help too!)”.