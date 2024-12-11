11 Dec
Life-saving treatment for animals and dedicated support line thanks to veterinary care fund project.
Animals impacted by last month’s devastating floods in Valencia have received life-saving treatment thanks to support from IVC Evidensia’s Care Fund.
IVC Evidensia has a number of veterinary practices across Spain and within 48 hours of the disaster it had established a dedicated support line and extra funding, enabling affected animals to be treated for injuries and illnesses caused by the floods.
With local veterinary practices overwhelmed or unable to operate, the fund helped provide immediate financial aid to ensure more than 70 animals received care from IVC Evidensia practices in or around the region.
Among the animals helped were Xena, a rottweiler rescued with severe pneumonia, and an injured dog found in the Magro river in Valencia province.
The initiative extended to all pets in need, including those belonging to owners who were not clients of IVC Evidensia, and also facilitated the replacement of essential medications lost or damaged in the floods.
While the care fund is available to all vets in territories where IVC Evidensia operates, this is the third time the group has mobilised it in response to an international crisis, following previous support for pets in Ukraine and Afghanistan.
Gudrun Ravetz, chief medical officer at IVC Evidensia, said: “We wanted to ensure the teams dealing with horrendous conditions on the ground knew they had the backing of our whole group. IVC Evidensia is a network of vets, vet nurses, and support staff – we’re all here because we care about animals.
“Thanks to the care fund, our teams in Valencia have been able to treat animals affected by the flooding. Every day, I hear incredible stories of their work, and it makes me proud to be part of this organisation.
“IVC Evidensia extends heartfelt thanks to all teams in Spain for their outstanding efforts to support the community during this challenging time.”