27 Sept
Move to help farm and equine practices to achieve their sustainability goals follows launch of its Positive Pawprint strategy for companion practices two years ago.
IVC Evidensia’s farm and equine practices have been given key guidance on implementing sustainability goals and make positive change in their communities.
Creation of Positive Hoofprint toolkits follows the launch two years ago of the company’s Positive Pawprint sustainability strategy.
Toolkits were made available for companion animal practices, and the latest ones mean all IVC Evidensia’s UK practices now have a framework to take actions that benefit patients, people and the planet.
The farm toolkit recognises vet teams’ position as farming advisors and the role they play in sustainable farm production, encourages training in farm-specific first aid, offers guidance on supporting the sector on mental health concerns and has tips for helping farmers reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The equine toolkit asks teams to look at engaging with animal welfare charities and pony clubs, and has guidance on anthelmintics.
Practices signing up to any of the toolkits will receive a £300 grant to help them with their measures.
Group director of sustainability at IVC Evidensia Sarah Heath said: “The Positive Hoofprint toolkits have been our ambition ever since we launched our sustainability strategy. They focus on the different ways our farm and equine practice teams can support real change, both in terms of the company’s wider goals, but also more locally in their communities.
“The toolkits have been developed in partnership with farm and equine colleagues and focus on the biggest challenges that face clinicians, farmers and owners. We’re thrilled to be able to launch them in the UK and bring our first practices onboard.”