28 Feb
VetSalus has unveiled a new programme exploring the impact of climate change on farm animal health and welfare, which vets and other professionals are being invited to sign up for.
A new training programme exploring the impacts of climate change on farm animal health and welfare represents a major step forward for the sector, its developers have claimed.
Veterinary professionals and other staff of vet-led businesses are being invited to enrol on the “Livestock and Climate Change – A Veterinary Perspective” course, which has been launched by VetSalus.
The remote learning programme is expected to take three months to complete and examines issues including welfare, nutrition, husbandry and grazing systems across six modules.
The company said the course will provide 15 hours of CPD and a Lantra-accredited certificate on completion.
VetSalus chair Lewis Griffiths said: “The veterinary profession has always had a critical role to play in technology transfer and the development of new farming systems.
“This course will equip vets to assist their farm clients in the incredibly important work of adapting to more sustainable production.
“I believe this is one of the most important courses to be developed for farm based veterinarians in recent years.”
Although no specific entry requirements have been disclosed, participants are expected to have studied for an undergraduate degree, technical qualification as a paraprofessional, or a relevant diploma.
Module champion and executive officer Rune Friis Kristensen added: “Whether it is discussion with farmers, colleagues, academia or future vets, it is pivotal that livestock vets know what they talk about when addressing emission issues.
“We know from surveys that the key decision maker when it comes to animal health and robustness is the vet, and more robust animals are always more sustainable.
“This course will provide learners with the knowledge that without a doubt is expected of vets in 2024.”
More details of the course are available here.