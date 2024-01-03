3 Jan
A former BVA president is among four new recruits at the sustainability group as officials hope they can herald a new chapter in its work.
A non-profit group working to promote environmental consciousness in veterinary practice has named a former BVA president among its latest senior appointments.
Justine Shotton is one of four new directors to join the expanded board of Vet Sustain, alongside Sustainable(ish) founder Jen Gale.
The other new board members are Nathan Rhys Williams, head of food and health for Chronos Sustainability, and European Association of Zoo and Wildlife Veterinarians executive director Stephanie Sanderson.
Officials described the new directors as “exceptional individuals” who they believe can help to shape the next phase of its development.
Group chair Ed Bailey said: “As a small organisation with a growing impact across the veterinary professions, we know the expertise and enthusiasm of our new board members will strengthen our work and further inspire and enable the veterinary professions to be leading forces for sustainability.”
The new appointments come as two current directors, Gudrun Ravetz and Sean Wensley, prepare to step down at the end of their terms this year.
Mr Bailey said: “Gudrun and Sean were among the founding directors of Vet Sustain and have shaped our work since our inception – providing their deep insights into the veterinary sector, ethical leadership styles, and thoughtful perspectives on the sustainability challenges we face, always rooted in our commitment to protect and improve animal welfare.
“They will be much missed and we thank them for everything they have done.”