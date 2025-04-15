15 Apr 2025
Award winners will be celebrated at the 2025 Veterinary Green Discussion Forum, held at the Domaine des Moures seminar venue in the south of France.
Green Awards winners with other delegates at VGDF 2024.
Nominations for environmentally conscious vets and veterinary practices are now open ahead of the fourth annual Veterinary Green Awards.
The ceremony, run by The Webinar Vet, will be held during this year’s Veterinary Green Discussion Forum (VGDF), held from 11-13 June outside Montpellier, France.
The Green Awards feature four categories, including Green Individual Veterinary Professional of the Year, the Simon Doherty International Green Award, and separate Green Practice of the Year honours for practices with more than or fewer than 20 employees.
All four category winners will receive a free ticket to the VGDF, which is described by organisers as a celebration of sustainability and will feature addresses from environmental experts, as well as a tour of the nearby Camargue region.
A spokesperson for Mayne Veterinary Clinic, which was among the award winners in 2024, said: “We are incredibly grateful to The Webinar Vet for recognising our efforts towards sustainability.
“Winning this award has not only boosted our team’s morale, but also reinforced our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint.
“It’s heartening to see more practices embarking on similar journeys towards a greener future in veterinary medicine.”
Nominations for the awards, which can be submitted at Survey Monkey, close on 25 April.