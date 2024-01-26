26 Jan
Positive Pawprint report details success in three main pillars: caring for people, patients and the planet.
IVC Evidensia has outlined more of its sustainability journey in a report about milestones achieved in 2023.
The Positive Pawprint report covers the UK and other overseas markets and the company’s success in its three pillars of caring for people, patients and the planet.
Among the highlights, 26 practices within IVC Evidensia have registered as “Positive Pawprints partners”, with a further 150 working on a sustainability toolkit.
Sustainability projects include reducing antibiotic usage, more efficient recycling processes, creating links with charities and increasing mental health first aiders to more than 500 people.
Vet Rachel Power, of Rowe Veterinary Group – one of the new partners in 2023 – said: “The Positive Pawprint toolkit provided a framework to look at sustainability across our clinic, including improving staff well-being, maintaining high clinical standards, and excellent client and patient care.
“We have used it to evaluate our clinic and make sustainable changes. The checklists split the project into bite-sized parts, making it less overwhelming. Being a Positive Pawprint partner is just the start, there’s lots to work on.”
Measures highlighted in the report include:
The full report is available online.
PIC is a powerpoint images for web that might get an image/logo from