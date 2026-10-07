7 Oct 2026
Developers hope the platform, which will be demonstrated at a webinar later this month, can drive improvements across the veterinary sector
Image: Studio KN / Adobe Stock
A new digital tool, which developers hope will inspire a renewed drive for sustainability within the veterinary sector, has been unveiled.
The launch of the Sustainable Practice of the Future platform, developed by Inspiring Vet Care and Vet Sustain in collaboration with MSD Animal Health, follows a demonstration of the idea at last year’s London Vet Show.
The tool, which is being made freely available to practices, outlines more than 50 practical measures that can be implemented across small animal, farm and equine settings.
Vet Sustain director David Black said: “We’re committed to inspiring and enabling sustainability across the veterinary professions, and accessible, engaging, practical resources are a key part of helping teams turn awareness into action.
“It’s the everyday changes that can make a real difference.”
The tool is also intended to complement existing Vet Sustain resources and Inspiring Vet Care’s broader Postiive Pawprint strategy.
Inspiring Vet Care group sustainability director Sarah Heath said: “By transforming our collaborative concept into an interactive digital tool, we’re making it easier for veterinary professionals to understand the practical steps they can take to embed sustainability into everyday practice.”
MSD EURAM corporate accounts director Susie Wood added: “MSD Animal Health is proud to support this collaborative initiative, which gives veterinary teams practical, accessible guidance to help embed sustainability into everyday practice.
“As a company committed to one health, we recognise the important role the veterinary profession can play in creating healthier outcomes for animals, people and the planet.”
The tool will also be demonstrated at an online session to be hosted by the Webinar Vet on 20 October. Places at the event can be booked now.