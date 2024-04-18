18 Apr 2024
It can be all too easy to see telemedicine as the delivery of vet-to-owner remote consultations; however, technology-enabled veterinary care has a much more significant role to play in sustainable veterinary practice.
An abridged version of the World Health Organization definition of telemedicine includes:
“The provision of health services by health professionals using technologies to exchange information for the purposes of diagnosis, treatment and prevention of disease and injury, research and evaluation, and to facilitate continuing education.”
Telemedicine is indeed a vehicle for vet-to-owner advice, but it also includes sub-fields such as:
Together, telehealth services have potential far-reaching benefits for our patients and clients, veterinary team members and the planet, some of which are highlighted below.
Telemedicine reduces the need for pet owners to travel to access veterinary advice.
By enabling remote consultations and follow-ups, telemedicine can contribute towards conserving energy and reducing emissions, and the strain on transport infrastructure.
It improves access to veterinary care for those unable to travel, or having to travel long distances and the time pressure and stress that travel may cause both for the owner and the patient.
It may also improve financial accessibility, reducing the cost of access to veterinary services where this may be prohibitive for some owners.
Remote consulting also improves the accessibility of veterinary work, for example to veterinary professionals with limited mobility who may not be able to work in a physical clinical practice.
This is especially important during a workforce crisis by empowering more people to work through flexible and remote working options. The virtual extension of the practice can also support the team in the clinic, reducing the pressure on physical consultations by handling those that can be dealt with remotely.
*SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities
Telemedicine can be used to streamline processes by optimising the use of electronic health records and digital communication channels, remote monitoring systems and automated transcription of consultations, especially in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).
Teletriage can also be used to identify patients that would benefit from physical examination, helping the patients in greatest need to access urgent care while reducing the need for unnecessary veterinary visits and thereby optimising the use of clinic time.
*SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production
Teleconsulting (vet-to-vet advice) can help veterinary teams optimise the clinical management of patients, often leading to more efficient diagnostic testing and treatments and resulting in an overall decrease in medical waste. Facilitating access to care also increases the opportunity for preventative care and earlier intervention.
For example, enabling more frequent at-home monitoring and follow-up of diet plans and body condition score assessment may help to reduce the welfare implications, cost and resource use associated with obesity-related disease.
*SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production
Telemedicine plays a crucial role in wildlife conservation by providing remote consultations beyond geographical boundaries and is vital for sharing medical expertise for endangered species.
It also enables veterinary care to be provided safely and more accessibly in disaster and conflict zones, which is increasingly vital as wars and climate crises impact more human and animal communities.
*SDG 15: Life on Land
Telemedicine facilitates knowledge exchange among veterinary professionals and animal owners worldwide. Remote mentoring of vets by specialists through teleconsulting enables the development of skills and confidence, improving career development and job satisfaction.
By sharing knowledge about environmentally friendly veterinary techniques, such as sustainable anaesthesia, teleconsulting indirectly contributes to the sustainable evolution of the industry.
Thinking more globally, wider dissemination of veterinary knowledge to remote communities can have a significant impact both on animal health and welfare, and the people whose livelihoods depend on working animals and livestock.
*SDG 4: Quality Education, SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being and SDG 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities
Technology equips veterinary professionals with the tools to monitor and respond to population changes and the emergence of new diseases. By harnessing technology to track disease patterns and provide timely interventions, vets can monitor and, where possible, mitigate the adverse effects of climate change on animal populations.
This proactive approach enhances the resilience of ecosystems and contributes to the overall sustainability of the environment.
*SDG 13: Climate Action
Telemedicine generates vast amounts of data that can be analysed to optimise research and gain insights into animal health trends and disease patterns, especially in this dawning age of wearable technology and AI in veterinary healthcare.
Intelligent data outputs can help veterinary teams make informed decisions to optimise prevention, diagnosis and treatment at both individual and population levels.
Data-driven approaches enable targeted interventions, minimising the use of resources while maximising positive outcomes.
*SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure and SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals
Telemedicine has a key role to play in our pursuit of a sustainable future. By reducing the carbon footprint, conserving resources, minimising medical waste, preserving biodiversity, promoting education, enhancing climate change resilience and fostering data-driven research, telemedicine contributes significantly to the sustainability agenda.
However, we must be cognisant that digital technology also generates a carbon footprint and more research is needed to understand the emissions associated with telemedicine and how these can be managed optimally.
These are just some of the ways telemedicine in all its forms can help to improve sustainability across the areas of people, patients and the planet.
Continuing to develop and embrace the enormous potential of telemedicine across the industry is not just for the advancement of veterinary medicine; it is a vital step toward a greener, more sustainable world for all.
*The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide a framework for addressing global challenges and building a more sustainable future. Each of the points in the article aligns with specific SDGs as shown.
Improve accessibility for people and patients through remote services to reach more animals and enable more work options for the veterinary team.
Prioritise to boost productivity. Tele-triage and remote advice can reduce the pressure on the in-clinic team and speed the delivery of in-person care to the patients who need it most.
Utilise virtual support for your team. Specialist advice can be easily and reliably facilitated through remote consultancy options, providing reassurance and confidence for your team to manage challenging cases.
Think outside the ‘telemedicine’ box. Remote services can be used to deliver a wide range of value-added services to your clients and local community through general pet health and husbandry advice. Topics such as socialisation, diet and exercise can have a huge impact on the lifetime health of animals, so get creative with your care.
Promote your virtual services to your clients and community. Once you have remote services in place, make sure you communicate the indications and value of these services to your clients and, where appropriate, the wider community to encourage the timely seeking of veterinary advice.
Make your data work. Data outputs from clinical care can inform research and development in a wide range of areas to further veterinary medicine and practice, from clinical trends to business insights.