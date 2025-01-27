27 Jan
Officials say Laura Gelder-Robertson will bring ideas from other sectors and lead further expansion of the group’s impact on veterinary practice.
The new boss of a non-profit group that promotes environmental consciousness within the veterinary sector says she wants to build connections both inside and outside the professions.
Laura Gelder-Robertson, who previously held roles in the health care, pharmaceutical, food and land use sectors, has now been appointed as the first chief executive of Vet Sustain.
She said: “I’m excited about taking on this new role – working with a team of expert veterinary professionals in a sector that uniquely connects humans, animals and nature.
“I’m particularly keen to show that sustainability is a competitive advantage for businesses in the modern world.”
She added: “I’d welcome any new connections within the veterinary and adjacent sectors, and I look forward to unlocking opportunities for this dynamic, purpose-led organisation.”
Vet Sustain already offers a range of tools and training programmes and officials hope Ms Gelder-Robertson, who also serves as an assessor for the Cambridge Institute of Sustainability Leadership, will lead further growth and innovation.
Group chairperson Ed Bailey said: “We are thrilled to appoint Laura at the helm of Vet Sustain.
“Working with our existing team, her expertise will allow cross-pollination of ideas and solutions from other sectors, strengthening the tools, training and collaborations we build to serve our veterinary community.”