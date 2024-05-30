30 May
Not-for-profit social enterprise was established by volunteers in 2019 with a mission to support professions to improve health and well-being of animals, people and environment.
A not-for-profit group has revealed it has launched 141 free sustainability resources and helped hundreds with their sustainability journeys in its five years.
Vet Sustain was launched by a group of volunteers in 2019 with a mission to support veterinary professionals improve the health and well-being of animals, people and the environment.
It says it has since gone on to become the go-to provider of sustainability tools and training, including a carbon calculator and three modular online training courses.
It has also partnered with 20 aligned vet organisations and companies on specific projects and events.
Unveiling its first impact update, Vet Sustain said it has provided 141 free sustainability resources and 21 free webinars, while 200 had graduated from its LANTRA-certified sustainable food and farming course in partnership with VetSalus.
Additionally, 116 members of the vet team have become carbon literate and collectively pledged to save more than 90,000kg of equivalent CO2.
Ed Bailey, farm animal vet and Vet Sustain’s chairperson, said: “The past five years have seen an acceleration of the global climate and ecological crises, and entrenched animal welfare problems and public health threats. We need a one health, one welfare approach to unite our profession in making the changes we need for a sustainable future.”
Mr Bailey added: “We are extremely proud of the critical role that Vet Sustain has played during this period. Staying true to our vision, mission and goals, we have continued to support veterinary professionals on their sustainability journey and are looking forward to what the future will bring.”
On the organisation’s successes, president of the BVA Anna Judson said: “The BVA is proud to have collaborated on and supported its carbon calculator and sustainability webinar series, and will continue to encourage and support vet teams to consider their role in improving environmental sustainability.”
The full impact report can be read online.