3 Mar
Officials say the appointment of Ellie Duffy is the first stage of the group’s development as a “financially sustainable social enterprise”.
A non-profit group that promotes environmental responsibility in the veterinary sector has announced the appointment of its first paid member of staff.
Until now, the work of Vet Sustain has been led by its directors, volunteers and working group members in areas such as its practice carbon calculator and sustainable farming courses for vets.
But now, Ellie Duffy has been appointed as the organisation’s new operations manager, with further appointments expected to follow later in the year.
Vet Sustain chairperson Gudrun Ravetz said: “Ellie brings a wealth of expertise and passion for sustainability, and a deep understanding of the crucial role that veterinary professionals play in one health.
“We’re delighted to bring Ellie on board as our first member of staff as we transition from a voluntary initiative to a financially sustainable social enterprise.”
Dr Duffy, a small animal vet who has also worked with a virtual veterinary service provider, said: “I am passionate about the role of veterinary communities in the sustainability agenda.
“Sustainability is not a single thing or destination, but a constant journey of discovery, and we can help each other along that journey through collaborations across our diverse local and global veterinary communities.
“I am so excited to work with Vet Sustain to support veterinary professionals navigate global sustainability challenges, and I am looking forward to enabling and empowering more veterinary professionals for a sustainable future.”