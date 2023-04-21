21 Apr
Hannah Davies becomes the organisation’s second appointed staff member and will lead the development of new sustainability support materials for the sector.
A non-profit group that promotes environmental sustainability within the veterinary sector has made a second senior appointment.
Hannah Davies has joined Vet Sustain as technical content lead, just weeks after the organisation announced the appointment of Ellie Duffy as its operations manager.
Previously, the work of the organisation had been led by its directors, volunteers and working group members.
But the group said Dr Davies – a vet who has a Master’s degree in international animal health – will lead work to develop new support materials for veterinary professionals.
Dr Davies said: “I am incredibly passionate about the principles of sustainability, and no matter how big or small, we all have an important role in driving change for a sustainable future.
“I’m excited about supporting the unique role that veterinary professionals play in tackling complex sustainability problems, with our ability to understand the interactions between people, animals and the environment.”
Vet Sustain chairperson Gudrun Ravetz said: “With so many pressing societal and planetary challenges to address, it’s never been more important for us all to identify where we can all make a meaningful difference.
“Veterinary professionals care deeply and are concerned about sustainability issues, but they tell us they don’t have the guidance and tools to understand what they can do for best effect.
“Bringing Hannah on board not only marks another important milestone for us as we expand our team this year, but it also paves the way for gathering vital evidence and actionable advice that veterinary professionals need to help build a sustainable future.
“We’re thrilled to bring Hannah into the team, with her expertise, dedication and experience in bringing people together for sustainability”.