22 Apr
The new course has opened for enrolment on the annual Earth Day.
A new training programme focusing on sustainability in veterinary work is opening today (22 April) to coincide with the annual Earth Day.
Vet Sustain officials say the programme, called “A sustainable approach to clinical veterinary practice”, will offer 35 hours of CPD across 10 modules.
Topics to be covered include carbon footprinting, responsible use of medicines and other resources, waste management and behavioural change.
The group said: “The course has been designed for anyone working in clinical veterinary practice; vets and nurses, and members of the management or administration team.
“It is also valuable for those complementing external accreditation schemes, such as Investors in the Environment or the Environmental Sustainability Award from the RCVS Practice Standards Scheme.
“Delegates will explore sustainability topics such as anaesthesia, parasiticides and antimicrobials through written content, videos, interactive tasks, quizzes and case studies.
“Completing this course will kickstart your sustainability journey by creating a sustainability framework for your workplace to include policies, audits and action plans.”
Registration for the programme is now open online.