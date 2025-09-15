15 Sept 2025
The group hopes the resources will help practices to prescribe treatments more sustainably and raise awareness among their clients.
A non-profit group that promotes environmental awareness in veterinary practice has launched a new range of resources intended to support responsible parasiticide usage.
Vet Sustain believes its scheme can help practices undertake structured risk assessments on the topic, as well as enable clearer communication with clients.
It offers materials including evidence summaries and a hub for frequently asked questions, while risk assessment flowcharts are expected to be added soon.
Nicole Dyer, who chairs Vet Sustain’s Greener Practice working group, said: “Veterinary professionals want practical ways to follow responsible prescribing and balance parasite control with environmental stewardship.
“These resources use the latest evidence to support vets in practice on how to integrate this approach into everyday decision-making and aim to help teams tailor parasite control to each animal’s lifestyle and risk whilst also safeguarding ecosystems.”
The project was developed as a response to the growing awareness of environmental risks that are thought to be associated with flea and tick treatments.
Although a new government-led roadmap to review the topic was outlined in July, critics believe much tougher action, including bans on the use of specific substances, is needed now.
The group claims the resources, which also include risk assessment tools and meeting templates to support the development of policies among whole practice teams, can also enable stronger monitoring and targeting practices to ensure higher risk animals are treated.
Miss Dyer added: “Risk-based parasite control is about using the right intervention for the right patient at the right time. These tools make it easier to embed that approach across the whole team.”