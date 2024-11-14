14 Nov
The forum was created by Webinar Vet founder Anthony Chadwick who has announced the fourth edition will be held in Montpellier from 11 to 13 June 2025.
Organisers of one of the UK’s largest veterinary sustainability events hope to attract some of the biggest players in the sector when they host their next gathering in France next year.
Speaking at London Vet Show today (14 November), founder of the Veterinary Green Discussion Forum Anthony Chadwick confirmed the fourth forum will be held from 11 to 13 June 2025 in the Montpellier region of southern France.
Previous events have been held in the UK, with key stakeholders, veterinary associations, environmental experts and veterinary professionals gathering to build consensus on the steps the veterinary sector needs to take to become more sustainable.
Attendees will be encouraged to get involved in discussions, workshops, and hands-on sessions aimed at driving sustainability within veterinary practices and beyond.
Key sessions being lined up for next year include a discussion on what the sector can learn from the circular economy when it comes to sustainability, followed by an in-depth look at green innovations in the veterinary sector.
A number of collaborative workshops are planned, designed to equip participants with strategies and tools to make their practices more sustainable.
Mr Chadwick said: “We are at a pivotal moment in the veterinary profession, where the urgency to adopt sustainable practices is not only essential but achievable.
“This is the decisive decade where action needs to speak louder than words. This forum is about providing a collaborative space for veterinary professionals who are passionate about leading the charge for a greener future.”
This year’s event will be hosted in partnership with Royal Canin and registration is now open. For more information, visit the Webinar Vet.