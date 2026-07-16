Vets have reacted with uproar after the RCVS revealed the true cost of the move to its new London headquarters – which could ultimately exceed £30 million.

The cost of the Hardwick Street premises has come back into focus following publication of the college’s annual report for 2025, which revealed more than £28 million has been spent purchasing and renovating it.The report also showed the RCVS faces a potential £2.8m tax bill in relation to a VAT charge on the sale of its previous Belgravia House for £14 million in 2021.