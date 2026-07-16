16 Jul 2026
Vets react with anger as true cost of new RCVS HQ revealed.
The new £28 million RCVS HQ in Hardwick Street, central London.
Vets have reacted with uproar after the RCVS revealed the true cost of the move to its new London headquarters – which could ultimately exceed £30 million.
The college has defended the project, which chief executive Lizzie Lockett said “has been developed with members and associates as a central focus”.
Vet Times readers flocked to Facebook to discuss the issue, with many reacting with disdain.
In response to Miss Lockett’s comments, one commenter wrote: “Seriously? In what way is massively overspending everyone’s compulsory registration fees, while also plonking another £400 fee for every practice in the UK for the [Competition and Markets Authority] changes, in any way beneficial to members? It’s an ego project, pure and simple.”
Another critic added: “I’ve been saying for years this was/is a grotesque misspending of members fees. Building a palace to eventually exclude the membership completely from any direct, democratic, influence in their own profession.”
One commenter questioned: “How many ‘members and associates’ have actually visited this palatial building?”
Hardwick Street cost £22.3 million when the RCVS purchased it in 2023. Renovations and refurbishments including new air conditioning, flooring, a new accessible front entrance and more came in at £5.8 million excluding VAT, which the college said was “at the higher end of the budget” it had agreed for the project.
Another commenter said: “Justify those costs. How will the veterinary industry benefit from these refurbishments?”
Another suggested it is “time for the RCVS to leave London” and called for the college to relocate to somewhere more central in the UK.
A fellow commenter replied: “I’m quite sure the vast majority of RCVS business could be conducted remotely with the double benefit of not needing a massively expensive building in central London and also not incurring travel and accommodation expenses either.
“Given that we fund this, surely we should also have been allowed to have a say in its implementation?”
The report also revealed the college’s income streams had increased, with the amount drawn from vets and nurses rising from around £15.9 million in 2024 to almost £17.3 million.
A college spokesperson said that since the building formally opened in May last year, the RCVS has hosted events it otherwise would not have been able to or would have had to hire external event spaces for.
Examples included the VN Educators’ Conference, meetings of the AI Transparency Alliance and Vet Sustain, and delegations of international veterinary surgeons, along with five RCVS council meetings, three VN council meetings and many other committee, subcommittee and working party meetings. The spokesperson added: “Very importantly, we also now have a dedicated space for holding our public disciplinary committee and VN disciplinary committee hearings.”