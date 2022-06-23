23 Jun
The team at Wear Referrals is celebrating further sustainability success after being awarded the highest certification possible by Investors in the Environment.
Wear Referrals in County Durham has achieved a green award from Investors in the Environment (iiE).
The award is the highest accolade given by the national accreditation scheme for businesses working to reduce their carbon footprint and means the hospital has bypassed the silver level having gained bronze iiE certification last year.
Sustainability lead at Wear RVN Maren Junior said: “This is a fabulous achievement by everyone at Wear and it’s extremely rewarding to be recognised with such a prestigious award.
“This time last year, we were celebrating earning a bronze award, but this year we have made a massive leap forward, skipping the silver level to jump straight to green, the best you can get.”
The dedication of Wear’s “Green beans” team – which drives the hospital’s sustainability aims – has earned praise from Ellie West, Linnaeus’ environmental sustainability lead.
Miss West said: “Maren really has gone above and beyond to spread, share and extend the sustainability programmes at Wear. It has been a pleasure working with her and seeing the results she has achieved.
“It really is incredible news and is thoroughly deserved, so it’s a big ‘well done’ to Maren and the entire team at Wear.”
Highlights include:
Wear hospital director Darren Stubbs said: “This is a fantastic achievement by Maren, our ‘Green beans’ group and the entire team here, so I’m absolutely delighted to have seen their efforts rewarded with this highest iiE accreditation.
“We take our sustainability responsibilities incredibly seriously and I think this is reflected in the fact that we have been awarded green accreditation, having only secured our bronze award last year.”