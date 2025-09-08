8 Sept 2025
Respondents have until 26 September to provide feedback, which will inform recommendations on whether future reform of the veterinary medicines regulatory framework is needed.
The VMD is calling on veterinary professionals and other key stakeholders to provide feedback to inform future reform of the Veterinary Medicines Regulations (VMRs).
It is calling for evidence via the Medicines and Medical Devices Act 2021, as it applies to the regulation of veterinary medicines.
The VMD wants to assess if the VMRs are fit for purpose, in that they effectively protect animal and public health and the environment without imposing unnecessary regulatory burden.
It will analyse the VMRs’ structure and consider if the legislation’s clarity and implementation could be improved via restructuring or consolidation.
Respondents are asked to share their views and experiences with the regulations and provide specific examples where possible.
The call for evidence is open to anyone who wishes to respond, but the department noted key stakeholders are veterinary professionals, vet medicine marketing authorisation holders, manufacturers and wholesale distributors, farmers and pet owners.
The consultation is a statutory obligation under the Medicines and Medical Devices Act, as the Government is required to assess the legislation’s operation and impact at least once every five years.
Stakeholders have until 26 September to complete the survey, which can be done via the Citizen Space platform.