19 May 2026
Alistair Love helps care for Here4Horses’ animals including abandoned foal Biggles.
Biggles with Here4Horses' Wendy Suddes and vet Alistair Love.
A North Yorkshire vet and Northumberland vet nurse are among several competitors taking part in this year’s Great North Run to raise money for an equine charity.
Clevedale Vets’ equine clinical director Alistair Love and Orchard House Vets’ branch coordinator Nalda Ferguson will run the half-marathon on 13 September for Here4Horses.
Clevedale cares for all the animals at the volunteer-run charity in Hunwick, County Durham, which rescues neglected and abandoned horses and cares for around 30 equines.
Last year, Mr Love and colleague Elizabeth Watson treated a foal, Biggles, brought to the mixed practice by Here4Horses after being discovered lying in a field – believed to be less than 24 hours old with his umbilical cord still attached – severely dehydrated and in a critical condition.
The vets administered IV fluids, antibiotics and a feeding tube to the piebald gypsy cob, which was then provided round-the-clock care by the charity.
Mr Love has overseen Biggles’ treatment since, and the foal is due to celebrate his first birthday in June.
He said: “I’m running for Here4Horses because I have seen and witnessed the hard work, dedication and commitment to horses in need from everyone involved in the charity.”
The advanced practitioner in equine practice added: “I’m hoping to raise as much as possible to help them to be able to continue their amazing work and to help save horses like the wonderful Biggles.”
Here4Horses chair of trustees Paula Kempin said: “Alistair was the vet who played a huge part in saving the life of Biggles.
“He is committed to helping our charity and is now undertaking this incredible challenge to raise vital funds. He knows our work and struggles and has been an invaluable support to us.”
Mrs Ferguson said: “This will mean so much to the charity to enable them to continue the amazing work they tirelessly undertake, literally saving lives daily.
“It will also mean so much to me to complete this massive personal challenge to help them and those little hooves that rely on them to be there when it matters.”
Donation pages have been set up online for Mr Love and Mrs Ferguson.