EI activity

The researchers did acknowledge a need for caution in interpreting EI activity during 2020 because of the impact of COVID-19 restrictions, which reduced opportunities both for the disease to spread and cases to be detected. But it argued there was a “repeatable late-year pattern” for much of the period from 2020 to 2024, with 52% of all cases recorded in that time occurring within the last three months of those years.