29 May 2025
Organisers of Europe’s largest equine veterinary event plan to celebrate vital work of VNs with more compelling dedicated stream this year.
More nursing content will feature at BEVA Congress this year.
Equine RVNs will be celebrated as never before at this year’s BEVA Congress, with organisers promising an even more compelling VN stream on the Friday.
Europe’s largest equine veterinary event will again be celebrating the vital work of VNs, with BEVA’s VN committee instrumental in helping to shape content for the VN stream in September.
Cassie Woods, guardian of the vet nursing stream at congress, said: “This year’s nursing stream aims to develop and promote the invaluable skills of the Equine RVN more than ever.
“Topics will be covered through a combination of lectures, workshops and hands on practical sessions and we will be covering some diverse ground.”
Among the highlights in the expanded programme, Louise Pailor is promoting sustainability in practice. Roger Smith is discussing the importance of equine RVNs in the orthopaedic work up and David Rendle will guide delegates through the gastroscopy process.
The progressive nurse workshop in the afternoon will include stations for diagnostics, consulting skills, medicine and foals, featuring a lineup including Jane Devaney, Rebecca Bruford, Louise Pailor, Cassie Woods, Rosina Lilywhite, Jude Smith, Marie Rippingale and Alice Robinson.
Closing sessions will include an update on the BEVA nurse committee, nurse roles outside the clinic and equine patient rehabilitation.
Mrs Woods added: “We really hope to see many of our amazing RVN and student RVNs in attendance for what should be a day of exciting topics and the chance to get stuck in and further learn and develop skills to take back into your clinics.
“We are also excited to learn who will be the winner of this year’s Vet Nurse Empowerment Award, which highlights the invaluable skills and versatility of equine nurses by commending any individual within the profession who is actively championing the role of the equine nurse.”
BEVA Congress runs from 10 to 13 September at the ICC Birmingham. Full information is available on the congress website.