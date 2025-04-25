25 Apr 2025
The association wants to recognise early career clinicians who are “shaping the future” of the profession as nominations for the new prize open.
Image © christina_pauchi / Depositphotos.com
A new award for exceptional early career equine vets is being launched by BEVA.
Nominations for the new One To Watch prize open today (25 April), with the inaugural winner receiving the award at the group’s annual congress in September.
The award is open to BEVA members who have graduated within the past seven years and the group is urging clinicians, their clients and mentors to get involved.
Council member Gemma Dransfield said: “We all know that one superstar who’s brilliant with patients, fantastic with clients, and just an all-round legend in the making.
“This is your chance to give them the recognition they deserve. The BEVA One To Watch Award recognises those who are shaping the future, setting new standards in equine care, and driving the next generation of equine veterinary excellence.”
Up to five finalists will be selected during a shortlisting process that is due to take place in June, with each of them receiving a one-day ticket to the congress, which takes place in Birmingham from 10 to 13 September.
The winner will also receive a year’s BEVA membership as well as what the group described as “exclusive career-boosting opportunities” with the organisation.
More information about the award is available via the BEVA website, while super early bird congress tickets remain available until 28 May.