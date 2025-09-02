2 Sept 2025
Committee members will help to develop and improve the equine veterinary nursing profession and provide a voice for student nurses.
Image ©135pixels / Adobe Stock
BEVA is calling for applications for two new positions on its nurse committee.
The association is recruiting for a full member and a student member to join the panel.
Applications for both roles close on Monday 29 September.
The full member, who will serve a three-year term on the committee starting in October, must be an RVN with experience working in equine practice and up-to-date knowledge of the equine veterinary profession.
The student member must be a SVN enrolled with the RCVS and working towards an equine vet nursing qualification at a college or university.
BEVA’s nursing committee works to identify ways to improve the equine vet nursing profession and patient health and welfare.
To that end, the panel has strengthened the association’s CPD offering for nurses, published Schedule 3 guidance and developed a toolkit for equine vet nurses attending civil emergencies.
Successful applicants will be expected to attend committee meetings – approximately four per year – help identify issues relating to equine health and the provision of veterinary care, engage with external parties and BEVA membership regarding equine vet nursing, and develop CPD.
Applications can be submitted at BEVA’s website. All applications must be supported by two BEVA members.