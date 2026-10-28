28 Oct 2026
BEVA ‘thrilled’ by record congress attendance
Attendance at the Birmingham event was the highest on record, according to new figures released by the association.
BEVA Congress 2026 attracted a record number of delegates.
A major veterinary conference has attracted its highest recorded attendance, according to newly released figures.
BEVA officials said they were “thrilled” with the response to the event in Birmingham last month which saw more than 3,500 attendee days recorded across the three-day event.
The figure is the highest recorded since the group began collecting the data in 2021, while the number of individual vets attending was up 10% to 939.
Association president Kate Blakeman said the figures highlighted the importance of the event as a “key meeting point” for the equine profession.
‘Strong demand’
She added: “We are thrilled with the 2026 attendance figures. They confirm that there is still a strong demand for an event that brings together clinicians, researchers, students and commercial partners, while providing a forum for discussion on the clinical, professional and welfare challenges facing the equine sector.”
Delegates from more than 40 countries attended this year’s congress, while the association also reported its highest total of exhibition stands, 106, since the COVID-19 pandemic.
BEVA’s 2027 congress is due to take place in Liverpool from 8 to 11 September.