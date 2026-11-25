25 Nov 2026
Study supported UK equine helminth control measures, such as frequent dung removal, mixed-species grazing and the avoidance of harrowing.
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Researchers have renewed calls for equine clinicians to recommend paddock hygiene measures to their clients after finding fresh evidence on the impact management practices have on parasite infection risk.
The authors said the results of their study supported UK equine helminth control guidelines around paddock management practices, including frequent dung removal, the application of mixed-species grazing and the avoidance of harrowing.
They noted that while these principles have been widely promoted, the research was intended to improve gaps in understanding how such practices influence parasite exposure and infection levels under real-world conditions.
In the study, the researchers collected data from 180 horses across five premises in Kent under the care of Bell Equine Veterinary Clinic.
They combined owner and yard manager questionnaires with strongyle faecal egg counts (FEC) performed in the summer and again in autumn, and small redworm blood tests and tapeworm saliva tests taken in the winter.
More than half of the horses (53.8%) had an FEC lower than 200 eggs per gram (epg) at the first count, which increased to more than three-quarters (76%) by the second.
Small redwood serum scores were distributed across four categories: 14.8% were in the lowest category (less than 14.37), 15.4% in the 14.37 to 30.46 range, 17% in the 30.46 to 50.0 range and 52.8% in the highest category (more than 50).
Around three-quarters of horses (75.3%) had low results in tapeworm saliva testing, with 7.3% and 17.4% returning borderline or moderate-high results, respectively.
Regular dung removal was consistently associated with lower parasite indicators, as was mixed-species grazing – although that only occurred on one of the five premises – while harrowing was associated with higher FECs and antibody scores.
Serum antibody levels and saliva test results also differed significantly between management combinations.
High serum scores (30.46 or more) were predominantly found in the groups that grazed paddocks without dung removal (83%) and where there was both dung removal and harrowing, but without mixed grazing (79.5%).
All horses in the dung removal, no harrowing and no mixed grazing group, and most horses (94.4% in the dung removal, no harrowing and mixed grazing group, had low saliva scores.
Their findings also suggested management differences between groups of horses can influence infection risk within the same premises.
The authors concluded: “For veterinary surgeons in practice, this reinforces the importance of recommending the use of paddock hygiene measures to their clients.”
Co-author Tim Mair, CVS equine veterinary director and head of Bell Equine Veterinary Hospital, said: “For the past 50 years or so, we have relied heavily on anthelmintics to control parasites in horses. However, we are now faced with escalating levels of resistance in the parasites to all of the available drugs.
“In order to slow this development of resistance and to preserve the efficacy of the drugs in the future, we need to drastically reduce their usage and improve pasture management.
“This study provides clear evidence that management practices such as regular poo picking, co-grazing with other animals and avoiding harrowing pastures are effective at reducing parasite transmission on pastures, which means that we will then be able to reduce drug usage.”