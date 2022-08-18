The nurse’s role in equine diagnostic imaging.

How regenerative medicine improves clinical outcomes in the equine patient.

Equine behaviour from a veterinary nursing perspective.

Equine lameness – what’s it all about?

What’s new in equine wound management?

Early bird discount

Tickets for Equine Congress are available to book now, with bookings before 9 September receiving an early bird discount. As part of their ticket, delegates receive online access to recordings of all lectures, as well lectures from previous congresses, up until the 2023 event.