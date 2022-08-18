18 Aug 2022
The new event is part of the college’s expanding virtual CPD provision, which has grown this year following the success of its many other virtual events.
The College of Animal Welfare (CAW) has announced an “exciting” new virtual event for 2022, which focuses on equine nursing.
Equine Congress – set to take place on 3 November – is described as a unique one-day virtual event that will explore everything from equine behaviour and medicine to wound management and diagnostic imaging.
The new event is part of CAW’s expanding virtual CPD provision, which has grown this year following the success of other CAW virtual events.
Equine Congress offers seven hours of evidenced CPD, and will provide delegates with the opportunity to network with other delegates and ask questions to expert speakers from the equine veterinary field.
CAW said the event is ideal for veterinary nurses looking to develop their knowledge of equine nursing, those interested in specialising in equine nursing, progressing within their role or in keeping up to date with the industry.
Delegates will be able to attend a range of talks and will get the chance to speak to virtual exhibitors.
The event’s agenda is full of industry-relevant lectures from speakers in the field, with live Q&A sessions. Lecture topics include:
Tickets for Equine Congress are available to book now, with bookings before 9 September receiving an early bird discount. As part of their ticket, delegates receive online access to recordings of all lectures, as well lectures from previous congresses, up until the 2023 event.
For more information and to book, visit the CAW website’s events page.