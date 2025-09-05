5 Sept 2025
Brooke leaders say more needs to be done to incorporate the needs of animals into disaster response planning.
A volunteer treating a horse's wound in a post-flood area of Pakistan.
A leading equine charity has launched an urgent appeal to support the victims of severe flooding in Pakistan.
Hundreds of people and thousands of animals are thought to have died following monsoon rains in the Punjab and the north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
Brooke officials have set up a relief camp in the Buner district to provide support including emergency veterinary services.
But the group’s chief executive, Chris Wainwright, said the crisis was a “stark reminder” of how many people rely on animals and the need for more to be done to help them.
He said: “We need to integrate animals in disaster risk and response protocols, so that they are evacuated and provided with necessary care when disasters strike.
“Working animals in particular are the unsung heroes in disaster response, as they literally carry people out of disaster zones on their backs.
“Aid must reach livestock-owning communities who are often most vulnerable and furthest left behind, and often below the radar of government assistance.”
He added: “Aid provisions for animals are vital as every working horse or donkey supports a family of six or more.
“In the aftermath of disasters, those animals can help people rebuild damaged infrastructure and livelihoods.”
Brooke estimates its work will support thousands of animal-owning families in the region, alongside local officials and aid agencies.
Work is also underway to assess the need for relief operations in other affected areas. Around two million people are thought to have been affected by the floods so far.