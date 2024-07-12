12 Jul
Two charities have launched an appeal for struggling horse owners to consider rehoming their animals now to prevent a welfare crisis from developing this winter.
The plea by World Horse Welfare and Blue Cross follows a survey that indicated that around 2% of respondents may need to consider the move because of rising costs.
The two organisations fear that could equate to more than 7,000 horse-owning households across the UK and have pleaded for owners to reach out before it’s too late.
World Horse Welfare deputy chief executive Tony Tyler said: “Rehoming your horse during the summer gives both the horse and the new owner the best chance of a smooth transition.
“Waiting until winter can be far more difficult for everyone involved, and this is the main time of year people decide to rehome their horses, so there will be far more competition for homes just at the time it becomes much harder to care for your horses.
“We know many people understandably hang on to their horses for as long as possible, but it may be in everyone’s best interest to plan ahead and start the process now.”
More than two-thirds of respondents to the National Equine Welfare Council survey published last month said they feared it would be harder to care for their animals in the year ahead and many reported making additional sacrifices in order to do so.
Blue Cross horse welfare manager Ruth Court said: “Both ourselves and World Horse Welfare offer advice lines where you can talk in confidence to a kind and understanding member of our teams, and they will discuss options with you.
“It’s so important to do this before it is too late and the horse has started to suffer and stands the risk of becoming a welfare case.”
Details of the support available can be found via the World Horse Welfare and Blue Cross websites.