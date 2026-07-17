17 Jul 2026
Equine flu ‘resurgence’ possible despite no new cases for a week, scientists warn
Collaboration and vigilance are still vital according to the latest update on the outbreak.
Owners warned equine flu could still be circulating “below the radar of surveillance”.
The UK is not yet “out of the woods” in the battle against equine influenza despite no new cases being recorded in the last week, scientists have warned.
Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance (EIDS) officials based at the University of Cambridge say they are encouraged by the lack of recently confirmed infections.
But their latest update, issued yesterday, 16 July, cautioned that the virus could still be circulating “below the radar of surveillance”.
‘Remain vigilant’
The report continued: “We may yet see further outbreaks and resurgence of clinical disease.
“This is especially true with the continued movement and mixing of horses at events during the summer months and we must all continue to work together to remain vigilant.
“To this end, appropriate vaccination, enhanced biosecurity, prompt investigation of respiratory disease and timely reporting of confirmed disease outbreaks remain the most effective tools for reducing transmission.”
‘Accurate picture’
A total of 134 confirmed outbreaks since the beginning of April are included in the EIDS figures, plus 50 others for which reporting consent or epidemiological details have not been received.
But the group said those figures only represent the cases it knows about and more are likely to have occurred.
The report added: “Continued reporting remains essential to provide the most accurate picture of disease activity across the UK.”