3 Jul 2026
Scientists say the UK is “not yet out of the woods” despite an increase in gatherings not yet leading to a surge in cases.
Image: Tomasz Zajda / Adobe Stock
The spread of equine influenza (EI) remains “relatively steady” across Great Britain despite an increase in gatherings, latest figures suggest.
Scientists have praised the equine community’s commitment to fighting the virus as they reported there has not been a surge in cases around major events
But Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance (EIDS) officials have warned those efforts must continue through “one of the busiest periods of the year” for horse movements.
In an update issued yesterday, 2 July, the group said: “Despite cautious optimism that the number of reported outbreaks has not surged following several large equestrian gatherings, we are not yet out of the woods.”
The group’s latest data contains 126 laboratory-confirmed cases across 55 counties since the start of April, with West Lothian among the latest affected areas.
A further 51 incidents are known to have been confirmed, but are not included in the report because of a lack of epidemiological details or consent for anonymous reporting.
EIDS has previously urged stakeholders to allow the reporting of cases, describing it as “an invaluable component of outbreak surveillance”.
The group added: “Continued reporting by veterinary practices and horse owners remains essential to ensure the surveillance data provide the most accurate picture of equine influenza activity across the UK.”
Cases can be reported via EIDS’ online disease reporting portal.