16 Apr 2025
Buckingham Equine Vets assessed at highest possible score under RCVS Practice Standards Scheme – after similar feat in 2018.
The team at Buckingham Equine Vets, which has achieved high status again in the Practice Standards Scheme.
An equine practice team is celebrating achieving the highest possible score for its client care – repeating an honour they first achieved in 2018.
Buckingham Equine Vets has been ranked “outstanding” after its latest RCVS Practice Standards Scheme inspection after achieving 700 points from a possible 700.
Inspectors recognised the close-knit, cohesive team shared information effectively, responded to feedback, hosted a variety of client evenings and used modern technologies to aid communication.
The independently owned practice, on the Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire border, has also become known for its education days for children and baking competitions.
Director Andrew Wallace said: “There are currently only five equine practices in the UK recognised as having this honour, so we a thrilled to be part of an elite group.
“Credit goes to the whole team for their continued efforts in providing an amazing service to our clients. I am so proud of them all.”
The practice is a previous winner of the Equestrian Business Awards Vet Practice of the Year.