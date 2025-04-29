29 Apr 2025
Survey, by Dechra, forms part of Strangles Awareness Week from 5 to 11 May.
Image: Redwings Horse Sanctuary
Vets are being asked to help circulate a survey on strangles as part of this year’s week-long campaign to raise awareness of the infectious disease.
Dechra is conducting a survey of owners as one of the collaborators for Strangles Awareness Week, which this year is running from 5 to 11 May.
The aim of the week is to raise awareness and promote best practices to stop the spread of the disease.
The survey takes about three minutes to complete and aims to assess horse owners’ experiences of strangles.
Questions cover, among other topics, preventive measures and vaccination.
Rachel Harrison-Osborne, veterinary surgeon and equine field manager at Dechra, said: “The strangles survey will provide us with a valuable insight into horse owners’ experiences of the disease and will enable us to identify any trends that may exist to help us support owners who wish to put in place preventive measures to help prevent strangles.”
The survey is available to complete online now and participants will be entered into a prize draw to win a pair of VIP tickets to Your Horse Live 2025.