11 Nov
Registration is open ahead of the free session, which is taking place during the forthcoming World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week.
Efforts to reduce antimicrobial resistance (AMR) among Wales’ equine population, and increase owners’ awareness of the problem, are set to be showcased next week.
Hundreds of horse owners have accessed advice and testing through an equine health clinic programme run as part of the Arwain DGC project to reduce resistance.
The sessions will form part of a free equine health webinar taking place next Wednesday, 20 November, to coincide with World Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week.
Vet Katy Groves described the clinics as “a brilliant scheme”, which she said has influenced her own work as well as owners’ approaches.
She said: “The scheme has also enabled me to carry out many more culture and sensitivity tests, which has led to better treatment outcomes, more responsible antibiotic use, but also highlighted the need for the scheme to be in place.
“I have identified cases where multidrug-resistant bacteria have played a significant role in the disease course.
“Now, every time I go to prescribe an antibiotic, the first thing I do is think, I should get a sample for culture and sensitivity.”
Dr Groves is also set to outline some of the measures that owners can take to help create an optimum environment for their animals.
The session is also expected to hear details of a study examining understanding of AMR and antimicrobial usage among Welsh equine owners.
Although the analysis found owners were using antibiotics under veterinary direction, there was also evidence of leftovers being used or obtained from friends, along with varying understanding of the issue.
Project leader Rebekah Stuart, from Aberystwyth University, said: “I believe vets can work with their equine clients to promote the key messages around antimicrobial use and, during visits/when prescribing, ensure clients are using antibiotics responsibly.
“If horse owners don’t make these changes now, it will be too late.”
Owners can register to attend the session, which is due to begin at 7pm, by emailing arwaindgc@mentera.cymru