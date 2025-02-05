5 Feb
Kelly Tillett has become CVS’ first senior equine veterinary nurse and will lead nursing teams across its 21 equine sites in the UK.
CVS has appointed Kelly Tillett to the position of senior equine veterinary nurse to lead nursing teams at its 21 equine sites across the UK.
Mrs Tillett RVN and REVN is an experienced nurse who has worked for CVS Equine for 16 years at its Bell Equine Veterinary Clinic.
In her new position, Mrs Tillett will oversee all clinical strategy related to nursing in CVS’ equine division, including overseeing a best practice clinical framework and developing nurse clinical guidelines.
She will also contribute to CVS’ new equine clinical advisory committees and support quality improvement projects and the division’s clinical improvement advocates.
The new role will also involve further developing CVS Equine’s nursing career pathways and contributing to the learning and development strategy for nurses – including continuing to drive nurse development projects such as Schedule 3 procedures.
In addition, Mrs Tillett will take on an external relations role, liaising with the wider profession – including BEVA and the RCVS – and supporting them in their work. She will also monitor industry progression and ensure information is cascaded to CVS Equine’s nursing community.
Tara Ryan, chief veterinary nurse at CVS Group, said: “Kelly brings a wealth of experience to the position. We congratulate her on her new role.
“Everybody who knows Kelly will know that her knowledge, energy and drive will help everyone within our equine nursing team to provide the best possible care for our patients. She is a real ambassador for our profession.”
CVS has recently announced a new nursing career pathway to demonstrate clear career progression for nurses across its equine practices.
The group has also launched three new nursing leadership roles – a clinical lead RVN, a team lead RVN, and a nursing manager.