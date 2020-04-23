23 Apr 2020
Four-year BSc(Hons) Equine Veterinary Nursing degree is fully accredited by RCVS and aims to equip graduates with high-level expertise in line with VN Futures project.
The BSc(Hons) Equine Veterinary Nursing degree is due to get under way in September 2020.
An equine veterinary nursing degree aiming to equip graduates with a high level of expertise has been launched by Hartpury University.
The four-year BSc(Hons) Equine Veterinary Nursing degree is fully accredited by the RCVS and designed to produce a higher calibre of VNs than foundation degrees, top-up courses and other routes.
Hartpury said this further enhances the institution’s support for the VN Futures project, jointly run by the RCVS and BVNA.
The course is a sister qualification to the BSc(Hons) Veterinary Nursing degree already offered by Gloucestershire-based Hartpury, and graduates will be eligible to join the RCVS Register of Veterinary Nurses as VNs with a specialism in equine veterinary nursing.
The new course features teaching modules across a range of areas, including:
It will also include a placement at an approved RCVS equine veterinary nursing training practice.
Final-year students will be able to hone in on areas of study that interest them, helping graduates stand out on application forms.
On the new course, head of the veterinary nursing department at Hartpury University Catherine Phillips said: “It has been developed by equine veterinary nursing experts to provide our graduates with the vital clinical skills and knowledge to enjoy a successful and rewarding career in a highly valued profession.
“One of the major benefits of our links with equine veterinary practices and hospitals is we’re able to provide students with access to a clinical placement at an approved RCVS equine veterinary nursing training practice.
“Undertaken in one continuous block, this will allow our students to develop equine-specific clinical skills and become a valuable part of the veterinary nursing team.”
The course is due to get under way in September 2020.
Full details are available via the Hartpury University veterinary nursing website.