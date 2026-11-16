16 Nov 2026
‘Life-saving and life-changing’: UK first in 3D-print wobbler surgery
Technique is said to “significantly” cut recovery time and spare more horses from euthanasia.
Jonathan Anderson, one of Rainbow Equine Hospital’s clinical directors and an equine surgeon who specialises in orthopaedic and neurosurgery.
A Yorkshire vet hospital is set to become the first in the UK to perform a pioneering surgical technique using 3D printing technology to treat horses with a serious neurological condition.
Rainbow Equine Hospital in Malton said the new technique, used to treat wobbler syndrome, will spare more horses from euthanasia and improve patient recovery time.
The hospital, said to be among only a handful in the world to perform corrective surgery for the syndrome, has offered cervical arthrodesis surgery since 2010.
The procedure involves fusing neighbouring vertebrae using a perforated titanium cylinder to alleviate pressure on the spinal cord. The new technique replaces the cylinder with a 3D-printed titanium “cage” said to provide greater stability.
The surgery will be led by RCVS and American equine surgery specialist Jonathan Anderson, who has spent 18 months training to perform the new technique and shadowing surgeons in the United States.
‘Life-changing’
Mr Anderson described the technique as “life-saving and life-changing” for patients.
He continued: “Based on the positive outcomes of surgeries performed in the US and France, the new cage implant will create a stronger, more stable repair that will lower the risk of complications and could significantly cut recovery time.
“Through the existing surgical technique we are looking at a six-to-nine-month return to ridden work following surgery and a rehabilitation programme, but the new implant has the potential to reduce this by several months.
“Many owners and even many vets may not be aware of what can currently be done to help wobblers, but we have the ability to save horses from euthanasia and there is a positive prognosis for many horses.
“The addition of this exciting technique will give new hope to owners whose horses have received a wobbler diagnosis and to their vets who want to do their very best for their patients and provide an alternative option to euthanasia