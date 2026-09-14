14 Sept 2026
Kate Blakeman will “focus on the people who make equine practice what it is” in her presidential year.
Imogen Burrows (left) and Kate Blakeman, who replaces her as president for 2026-27. Image: Louis James Parker
BEVA’s new president has announced she will focus on enhancing the voice of all veterinary professionals working across the equine sector during her tenure.
Kate Blakeman replaced Imogen Burrows in the hotseat for 2026/27 at BEVA Congress last week, which she described as a “privilege”.
She said that for her presidential year, she wanted “to focus on the people who make equine practice what it is”. She said: “We don’t always see the pressures faced by colleagues working in different roles, practices or sectors, but we’re all part of one profession and we have far more in common than not.”
Prof Blakeman continued: “My goal is to create more opportunities for people from different parts of the profession to learn from one another, understand each other’s challenges and work together on shared solutions.
“Whether we’re in ambulatory practice, referral practice, academia or industry, we all have something to contribute and something to learn.
“We have a profession full of intelligent, committed people. The challenge isn’t a lack of expertise or passion. It’s making sure we listen to each other, learn from each other and pull in the same direction.”
She concluded: “Horses will always be our focus. But it’s the people who make the profession what it is.”
The University of Liverpool graduate spent 16 years in ambulatory equine practice before joining the University of Nottingham in 2023, where she serves as assistant clinical professor in equine practice.
Prof Blakeman has served as a member of BEVA council for six years, where she has contributed to a range of initiatives, including leading work to update pregnancy guidance for equine practices and practitioners, helping develop BEVA’s career support programmes Leg Up and Back in the Saddle and chairing the association’s clinical practice committee.
James Crabtree has become president elect while Nicky Housby-Skeggs has moved into the role of junior vice-president.
Angela Jones has been re-elected to BEVA council while Hugh Somerville, Alexandre Triguinho and Beth Bryant have been elected.
Phillippa Pritchard, Laura Wilkie and Lizzie Atkins have joined BEVA’s nurse committee.