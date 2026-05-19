19 May 2026
Experts have warned of ‘sustained national circulation’ of the virus after the number of confirmed cases in Great Britain rose to 60.
Image: © Gabriel Cassan / AdobeStock
Horse racing regulators have announced new restrictions to prevent the spread of equine influenza amid warnings of a historic peak in virus levels.
From tomorrow (20 May), raceday entry to course grounds will be limited solely to horses from licensed training yards.
All other equine activities planned at British tracks will also be cancelled, including scheduled hunter chase contests, Retraining of Racehorses parades plus family fun day activities such as petting farms and pony rides.
British Horseracing Authority (BHA) officials say the move is precautionary but necessary to prevent mixing between the thoroughbred herd and animals from unlicensed premises.
James Given, the authority’s director of equine regulation, safety and welfare, acknowledged the decision would be “disappointing for many people”.
But he added: “Levels of equine flu are higher than at any time in recent history and it’s essential that we take all necessary steps to protect the thoroughbred herd.
“These measures follow extensive engagement with independent infectious disease experts about how we further reduce the risk of exposure and ensure the continuity of racing.
“I’m encouraged by the response we have already seen from the racing community about the vital importance of maintaining the biosecurity of the Thoroughbred racing herd.
“We continue to urge constant vigilance, especially around the movement and mixing of horses.”
Latest Equine Infectious Disease Surveillance (EIDS) reports said 60 cases had been confirmed across England, Scotland and Wales as of 14 May, while details are still awaited on 16 others.
The group said the number of cases, recorded across 34 separate counties, demonstrated what it called “sustained national circulation of equine influenza virus”.
Meanwhile, The Pony Club has also urged its members to be vigilant for signs of the virus, particularly if they are intending to travel for events or competitions.
It said: “With cases spread widely across the country, moving horses between yards or to events currently carries a higher risk. Please take extra care and think carefully before travelling horses and ponies.”