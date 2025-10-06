6 Oct 2025
Company says gel offers management alternative for wounds impractical to bandage due to location, horse behaviour or client constraints.
A veterinary wholesaler has launched a waterproof topical barrier gel for use on horses with broken or irritated skin.
Nupsala launched Cuvestrequin, an antibiotic-free, long-lasting and durable gel offering a wound management alternative to conventional bandaging or sprays.
Cuvestrequin is said to have been especially developed for equine skin and the unique challenges of horse wound management by NoBACZ Healthcare.
The product – comprised of a natural polymer combined with copper salts in an ethanol base – is said to enable natural healing underneath a waterproof barrier that will slowly harden but continue to allow discharge from wounds to escape naturally.
The biodegradable gel is also said to offer “robust” protection from flies.
Hird and Partners vet Rebecca Fincham, who helped evaluate it across 18 months prior to launch, said she “found Cuvestrequin to be a highly effective product,” particularly when managing sites complicated by proud flesh or when bandaging is difficult or impractical.
Dr Fincham said she has made use of the product in around 40 clinical cases to date. She added: “It consistently provides a durable protective barrier lasting several days, helping to minimise complications related to bandaging, reduce associated costs, and, importantly, facilitate an earlier return to turnout for the horse.
“Cuvestrequin is now our go-to product for sites exhibiting excessive granulation tissue and those with prolonged healing times; cases that would previously have required extended periods of box rest.
“We have found it to be a valuable addition to our wound management protocols.”
Nupsala chief executive Greg McGarrell said Cuvestrequin is “the perfect tool to support the protection of wounds from bacterial ingress from the environment and is a ‘must have’ product for equine vets”.