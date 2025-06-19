19 Jun 2025
Veterinary nurses are being asked to submit images of their pet pals in this year’s VN Times calendar competition.
The annual VN Times calendar competition is back for the 14th year running. This year’s theme is “pet pals”.
Veterinary nurses are champions of compassion, and across the country, their dedication touches the lives of countless animals and their people. In practices everywhere, vet nurses are often the unseen threads that weave together stories of healing, comfort, and connection—not just between humans and animals, but among animals themselves.
For this year’s calendar, we want to celebrate those incredible bonds. The theme, “Pet Pals,” invites you to share images that capture companionship in all its forms – whether it’s inseparable animal duos, unlikely interspecies friendships, or the quiet trust between a nurse and a patient.
Our calendar will boast the top 12 photos, as voted by you, with the one receiving the most votes appearing on the cover. The winning entrant will collect a £500 Amazon.co.uk gift card, while 11 runners-up will each receive a £50 Amazon.co.uk gift card. The calendar will be mailed with the November/December issue of VN Times, so vet nurses all over the country will be able to use and enjoy it throughout 2026. Our calendars are always a favourite in practices and we can’t wait to see your snaps!
Entry will be via PollUnit. Please see details in the panel below – use the scroll bar on the right hand side of the panel if you are unable to view all the information in one window.