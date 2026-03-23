23 Mar 2026
Veterinary nurses are being asked to submit their favourite pet images in this year’s VN Times calendar competition.
The annual VN Times calendar competition is back for the 15th year running. This year’s theme is “pet personalities”.
Veterinary nurses are champions of compassion, and across the country, their dedication touches the lives of countless animals and their people. In practices everywhere, vet nurses are often the unseen threads that weave together stories of healing, comfort, and care for others – but at the end of a long shift, they return to the special companions who make their own houses a home.
For this year’s calendar theme, “Pet Personalities” will be a celebration of the unique, quirky and loveable traits that make every pet special. This theme invites you to share images that capture the unique spirit of your own pets.
Whether it’s your cat who insists on “helping” with your paperwork, the high-energy dog who greets you at the door, the rabbit with a penchant for mischief, or the quiet soul who is always by your side when you need to recharge – we want to see the characters that make your personal life so vibrant.
From the bold and the brave to the shy and the silly, we want to see the photos that showcase the distinct individuality of the pets who brighten your days away from the clinic and speak volumes about the love you share with your own animal family.
Our calendar will showcase the top 12 photos, as voted by you, with the one receiving the most votes appearing on the cover. The winning entrant will collect a £500 Amazon.co.uk gift card, while 11 runners-up will each receive a £50 Amazon.co.uk gift card. The calendar will be mailed with the November/December 2026 issue of VN Times, so vet nurses all over the country will be able to use and enjoy it throughout 2027. Our calendars are always a favourite in practices and we can’t wait to see your snaps!
Entry will be via PollUnit only and will open on Tuesday June 30, 2026. Please see details in the panel below – use the scroll bar on the right hand side of the panel if you are unable to view all the information in one window. Only one entry is allowed per person, so please choose your best image*.