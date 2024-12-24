24 Dec
National Equine Forum to be held on 6 March at Institution of Mechanical Engineers.
Threats and opportunities for the future of the equestrian sector will be covered on the agenda at the 33rd National Equine Forum (NEF25).
Described as a bold and topical programme, industry leaders, veterinary professionals and charity representatives will discuss important issues affecting the future of equestrianism.
The event takes place on 6 March 2025 at the Institution of Mechanical Engineers and proceedings will also be held online.
NEF chairman Tim Brigstocke said: “In this year’s programme we have picked some of the most pertinent areas presenting opportunities or threats to the sector.
“We will be addressing these in our inimitable, balanced style, for which NEF has become renowned. We look forward to welcoming you either in person or via the livestream.”
Sessions will include “The equine industry in a changing world”, including the parliamentary view of the sector, “Equine health updates”, “Equine feeds” and “Equine assisted services”. It will also feature the memorial lecture on charities working together among emerging equine welfare challenges and the Sir Colin Spedding Award winner will be announced.
Full details are available online with early bird discount available until 8 January.