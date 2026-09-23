23 Sept 2026
New Level 4 Award for animal medicines advisors from Chester Veterinary Training Centre will be run fully online.
A veterinary training centre has announced a new qualification for would-be equine SQPs.
The Level 4 Award for animal medicines advisors has been created to provide a flexible route to anyone wanting to gain the qualification enabling them to prescribe and supply POM-VPS and NFA-VPS veterinary medicines for horses.
Launched by Chester Veterinary Training Centre (CVTC), which is part of the CVS Group, the qualification follows the success of a similar award for companion animal SQPs.
The accredited Level 4 qualification is delivered entirely online, with monthly enrolments available. It takes around six months to complete.
Jacqueline Evans, head of centre at CVTC, said: “The launch of our equine SQP qualification reflects growing demand for flexible, accessible training routes within the veterinary and equine sectors. We are proud to offer a programme that enables learners to gain a recognised qualification while balancing work and other commitments.
“By studying online with support from our experienced SQP tutors, learners can develop the knowledge, confidence and practical skills required to prescribe and supply veterinary medicines responsibly, while helping to support equine health and welfare.”
Full course details are online.