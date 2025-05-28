28 May 2025
Marie Rippingale and Rosina Lillywhite, who work in education delivering the Level 3 Diploma in Equine Veterinary Nursing, are editors new book.
Marie Rippingale and Rosina Lillywhite with their new book.
A new book covering all aspects of equine veterinary nursing has been launched, with two leading RVNs at the helm as its editors.
Marie Rippingale and Rosina Lillywhite, work in education delivering the Level 3 Diploma in Equine Veterinary Nursing and worked on a project in 2020 as consultants to help rewrite the syllabus for one of the awarding bodies.
But they noticed the lack of up-to-date reference material to assist the exam question writing and of a core textbook for nursing students.
With that in mind, they put together a proposal for an equine veterinary nursing textbook, with the idea accepted by Wiley in July 2021.
it took close to four years to get the BEVA textbook written, edited, copy edited, proofed and published as the Textbook of Equine Veterinary Nursing.
In a statement, they said: “We very strongly felt that this textbook needed to be written by equine nurses, for equine nurses, and so went about identifying equine registered veterinary nurses (RVNs) who were experts in their fields and asking them if they would be willing to write chapters for the book.
“For context, the chapter authors received no payment for their contributions, just a free copy of the finished textbook and both editors’ eternal gratitude.”
“The Textbook of Equine Veterinary Nursing is designed to serve as an indispensable guide for students, practising equine veterinary nurses, and anyone who has a passion for gold standard equine veterinary care.”