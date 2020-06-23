23 Jun 2020
Liphook Equine Hospital is seeking applicants for its two-year course in equine veterinary nursing, which begins in September.
Rosina Lillywhite.
A new school of equine nursing established by VetPartners is set to welcome its second intake of students from September.
The VetPartners equine nursing school is based at Liphook Equine Hospital in Hampshire – one of the veterinary group’s flagship equine hospitals.
VetSkill is set to become the new awarding body of the two-year diploma in equine veterinary nursing (EVN) in place of City and Guilds.
The course is structured on a block release basis over six weeks of the year, enabling students to study while continuing to work at their own practice. It will also offer students the opportunity to obtain the suitably qualified person (SQP) qualification within the EVN diploma.
The 10 study units cover a wide range of subjects, including:
The VetPartners equine nursing school is looking for applications from suitable candidates from VetPartners practices, and this year plans to offer places to practices and students from outside the group.
Liphook Equine Hospital business director Carrie Goodbourn said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for students because they will come out of the course – not only with an EVN qualification, but they will also be an SQP, which is a very versatile qualification.
“We had a significant number of students on the course during the first year. We are expecting a similar number on the next cohort, which is exciting for the profession.”
To apply for a place, or for further information, email Rosina Lillywhite.