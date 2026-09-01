1 Sept 2026
Veterinary professionals are being asked to vote for their favourite image in this year’s VN Times calendar competition.
The annual VN Times calendar competition is back for the 15th year running. This year’s theme is “pet personalities”.
Veterinary nurses are champions of compassion, and across the country, their dedication touches the lives of countless animals and their people. In practices everywhere, vet nurses are often the unseen threads that weave together stories of healing, comfort, and care for others – but at the end of a long shift, they return to the special companions who make their own houses a home.
For this year’s calendar theme, “Pet Personalities” will be a celebration of the unique, quirky and loveable traits that make every pet special.
Voting will be via PollUnit only and will open on Tuesday September 1, 2026. Please see details in the panel below – use the scroll bar on the right hand side of the panel if you are unable to view all the information in one window. Only one vote is allowed per person, so please choose your favourite image*.