14 Apr 2026
An organisation says it is ready to support owners and local authorities dealing with the new measures despite fears a lack of awareness may be putting animals at risk.
Thousands of primates could be at risk from abandonment or inappropriate housing conditions following the implementation of new legislation, two leading charities have warned.
A prominent veterinary group has pledged to work with “responsible and dedicated owners” as it outlined its plans to support private keepers in complying with the requirements.
But critics fear a small number of recorded licence applications may indicate many owners are seeking to ignore or avoid the obligations.
Under the rules, which came into force over Easter, private keepers of primates must now have a licence and meet “zoo-level” welfare standards.
RSPCA senior scientific and policy officer Evangeline Button stressed the measures, first announced two years ago, were a step forward as she called on keepers who had not obtained a licence to seek urgent advice.
She said: “We are very concerned that some animals may now be kept illegally or in secret in unsuitable conditions or that some could even be abandoned if owners seek a quick escape from exploring what this new legislation means for them.
“It is vital that keepers act immediately to address their situation, ensure the welfare of their animals – and don’t ignore the legal changes coming into effect.”
The concern has been heightened by analysis from the Born Free Foundation, which found only three licence applications, covering 11 individual animals, had been submitted to local authorities in England. It had findings of almost 300 freedom of information requests submitted to councils by late January.
The foundation claimed successive governments had not done enough to promote the measures and warned of “clearly a shocking and deeply concerning discrepancy”, amid estimates up to 5,000 primates were currently being kept as pets in the UK.
But Defra said it had pledged to support councils in “effectively” enforcing the licensing requirements in its Animal Welfare Strategy, published in December.
A spokesperson added: “Primates are highly intelligent and complex animals and new laws mean that where they are kept by private keepers they must be provided with zoo-level welfare standards.
“We urge private keepers to make sure they are licensed and complying with these high welfare standards and we are working with local authorities on how to enforce the new scheme.”
Meanwhile, the British Veterinary Zoological Society is preparing to launch online resources linked to the updated legislation, including a free to use inspection form and a published list of clinicians willing to carry out inspections and see primates.
Elliott Simpson-Brown, its president, echoed the call for unlicensed keepers to contact their local authority and stressed the group’s commitment to working with affected clinicians and owners alike.
He added: “We are all professionals and understand what an uncertain and challenging time this will likely be for all private keepers of primates.
“We look forward to working alongside responsible and dedicated owners to ensure the UK’s global reputation for high animal welfare standards remains an example to be proud of.”